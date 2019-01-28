Portsmouth fans travelling to Luton warned to expect heavy snow and potential travel disruptions

Have your say

POMPEY are set to travel to Luton for a top of the table clash tomorrow.

For any fans making the long trip up to Bedfordshire for the game, they are being warned that heavy snow has been forecast.

Portsmouth will travel to Luton tomorrow for a top of the table clash

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for large swaths of the country, including Portsmouth and Luton.

The weather alert is in place from 9pm tomorrow until 12pm (noon) on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Met Office issues snow & ice warning for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

Pompey travel to Kenilworth Road for the away game tomorrow, with kick off taking place at 7.45pm but heavy snow could bring travel disruption for fans heading home after the game.

The Met Office are forecasting that there is a 90 per cent chance of heavy snow from 8pm to 11pm.

In the weather warning on the forecasting services website it says: ‘There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

‘There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.'

READ MORE: Portsmouth closing in on a move for Cardiff striker Omar Bogle

So Pompey fans planning on driving to/ travelling by vehicle to the game tomorrow night are being warned to expect potential disruption caused by the weather.

With the M25, M3 and A3 all covered by the Met Office’s yellow weather warning.

Here is what the full weather warning said: ‘Snow, possibly heavy at times, developing overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Turning icy.

‘Accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely quite widely, with accumulations of 5 cm in places.

‘There is a small chance that some areas could see up to 10 cm, more especially over the higher ground.

‘As this clears, ice is likely to form on some surfaces on Wednesday morning.’

Fans travelling by public transport, such as train, are also being warned of potential disruption with the chance that bad weather could cause cancelled rail travel tomorrow night and into Wednesday.