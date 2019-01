Have your say

Danny Rose has agreed a move to Swindon.

The midfielder has sealed a deal with the League Two side, bringing his two-and-a-half year stay at Pompey to a close.

Danny Rose holds the League Two trophy with Kyle Bennett. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 30-year-old leaves Fratton Park after making 64 appearances and helping his side to the League Two championship in 2017.

The popular figure has battled back from a broken leg but found it hard to tie down regular first-team football this term.