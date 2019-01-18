Portsmouth favourite hails fans for their support after completing Swindon move 

Danny Rose hailed the Fratton faithful after departing Pompey.

The popular midfielder left the Blues by mutual consent yesterday to join Swindon until the end of the season.

Danny Rose. Picture: Ben Queenborough

Rose had slipped well down the pecking order in the Kenny Jackett’s side this season.

He made just a solitary appearance during the League One title charge and was frequently left out of match-day squads.

The 30-year-old was a key member of Paul Cook’s side that captured the League Two title on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign.

And after working his way back into Jackett’s starting line-up last term, a devastating leg break against Northampton curtailed his campaign.

Rose saluted the backing he was given by Pompey fans throughout his two-and-a-half years at Fratton Park.

And he admits he is sad to leave the south coast.

Rose told Pompey’s website: ‘There is a tinge of sadness because I had a lot of great times at Pompey and we achieved a lot over past few years.

‘But it’s come to the point where I need to be playing games again and enjoying being out on the pitch.

‘There’s a lot of quality at the club and I’m sure they’ll be doing everything they can to get over the line this season.

‘The lads have put in a lot of hard work over the first half of the season and promotion would be nothing less than they deserve.

‘I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the fans for the incredible support they have given me.

‘I have always been given fantastic backing – both when I was playing on the pitch and also through the more difficult times, like when I was out injured.

‘They are the heartbeat of this football club and hopefully they will have plenty to celebrate in the future.’