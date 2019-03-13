Have your say

Pompey’s Easter weekend League One programme is to be televised.

Kenny Jackett’s troops head to Burton on Good Friday (April 19) and host Coventry on Easter Monday (April 22).

Both encounters will now be shown on Sky as the season reaches its finale, yet the dates remain unchanged.

However, Coventry’s Fratton Park visit will kick-off at 12.30pm, brought forward from the customary 3pm start.

The trip to Burton, though, stays a 3pm kick-off.

As the two matches are being broadcast on Sky, they will not be streamed on iFollow.