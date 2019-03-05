Have your say

Forgotten man Andy Cannon is expected to return to Pompey training this month.

Although boss Kenny Jackett is still unable to pinpoint a precise date.

The transfer window recruit from Rochdale has not featured since starting against Oxford United on January 19.

Cannon sustained a thigh problem in that 2-1 defeat, forcing him off in the 76th minute.

Frustratingly, he has remained sidelined since, missing the subsequent 10 matches.

The 22-year-old made an instant impact after appearing as a substitute for his debut against Blackpool.

He has since featured just once more.

And Jackett is eager to have Cannon back in action soon.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Andy will still be a number of weeks away.

‘He’s improving, but we won’t rush him, and he is still a number of weeks away.

‘I can’t necessarily put a date on him, I couldn’t say to you he’ll be back for one specific game, but he will be back in March.

‘He felt his injury in training again the other week, it was the same thigh he pulled in the Oxford game.

‘He’s obviously frustrated, but all you can do is work hard at getting back and, when he does, stay fit for the rest of the season.

‘Before that he had good availability and trained very well for us. He was fully fit with no previous injuries in that area.

‘I do think he can play in a number 10 role, he has a low centre of gravity and the change of direction.’