Kenny Jackett is convinced Lloyd Isgrove can deliver a reminder of his wing talents.

But he will once again be absent from the Blues’ next two fixtures.

The 26-year-old has become the forgotten man of Pompey’s January transfer window.

Having arrived on loan from Barnsley until the season’s end, Isgrove has yet to make a single first-team appearance.

His sole involvement was as an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Doncaster earlier this month.

A slight knee problem sidelined him for the trip to Plymouth, while he has failed to make the subsequent two match-day squads.

Isgrove Lloyd still awaits his Pompey debut. Picture: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

Under terms of Isgrove’s loan, he is unable to face parent club Barnsley on Saturday, while is cup-tied for the Checkatrade Trophy at Bury on Tuesday night.

But Jackett believes supporters will glimpse the former Southampton man soon.

He said: ‘We have been sticking with Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis, while Viv Solomon-Otabor has come into it and was a very late on deadline-day signing.

‘It has just pushed Lloyd down to fourth choice and that’s where he is at the moment.

‘The reason he comes in is to supplement the wingers here and, if needed, then he will be used.

‘It cannot be Saturday as obviously it’s against his parent club, but the slight knee injury did cloud it for him a little bit – and I’m pleased he’s got over that now.

‘His knee is fine, absolutely fine. It was just a few days, it only kept him out for one game, but clouded it for the second where the physio was 50/50. He is available for team selection now, though.

‘Lloyd has shown well in training and will now push for his chance next week. He is looking for opportunities, which haven’t happened yet.

‘I have spoken to him all the way, told him what the situation is and in the last two squads he has been 19th man.’

Isgrove made six appearances for Barnsley this season, despite available for selection.

And additional time on the sidelines has left the winger desperate to feature for the Blues.

Jackett added: ‘Lloyd’s a very good player, he can play on either wing and has good delivery, capable of crossing the ball with either foot.

‘Generally, when players are out of the team they are okay if the team is going well, they have no arguments.

‘But all the players out of the side at the moment will think they can have a chance and do better – and so they should.

‘He will be frustrated and will want to be given a chance.’