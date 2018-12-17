Portsmouth forward again shows clinical side while Barnsley point could be massive come May

Have your say

Pompey writer Will Rooney assesses the main talking points from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

CLINICAL EVANS

Gareth Evans opens the scoring at Barnsley. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett reckons there’s never a bad goal you can score.

But the majority of Gareth Evans’ eight strikes this season have been of the highest quality.

The fans’ favourite’s strike at Barnsley was as good a finish you’ll see all campaign.

Alex Mowatt’s clearance lacked purchase, with the ball falling fortuitously to Evans on the edge of the box.

Yet the forward ensured his capitalised on the Tykes midfielder’s error and indeed punished it.

Evans took the ball down in his stride before his angled left-foot finish found the bottom corner.

Despite being on his weaker foot, he remained composed to keep his head over the ball and clinically drilled his shot home.

It’s not the first time this term the ex-Fleetwood man has found the net with his left boot this term.

His opener against Bristol Rovers in August was arguably even better than his goal at Oakwell.

Evans’ finishing has been a vital cog during the Blues’ League One title charge, along with his tireless work-rate.

If he keeps up his form, he’ll surely finish the campaign with his best-ever goal haul.

And although Jackett admitted Evans won’t necessarily be given a new deal, there’d be a fair few members of the Fratton faithful who’d take exception if his Pompey stay isn’t extended.

CONFIDENT CRAIG

Craig MacGillivray would have been frustrated if he’d have failed to keep out any of Barnsley’s first-half efforts.

But the keeper acclimatised to difficult conditions at Oakwell and helped Pompey claim a point.

The Yorkshire rain belted down and the high winds promoted the Tykes to try their luck from long range on numerous occasions.

Brad Potts, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron McGeehan all attempted to put MacGillivray under pressure and force a potential error out of him.

Yet the 25-year-old honed his career 45 miles north of Barnsley at Harrogate Town, so he’d have known what to expect.

On other days, MacGillivray would have caught the shots that came his way before the break.

But against Barnsley, the Scot made exactly the right decisions on each occasion.

McGeehan and Woodrow’s strikes were pushed over the bar, with MacGillivray confident Pompey would clear the Tykes’ subsequent corners.

And although an early effort from Woodrow was thwarted back into play, Potts blazed his follow-up over the crossbar.

PRECIOUS POINT

Prior to kick-off, few Pompey supporters would have scotched the opportunity of returning to Fratton Park with a point.

And certainly after full-time, a 1-1 draw looked a good result.

Barnsley had the better goalscoring opportunities and displayed why so many tipped them for promotion at the start of the season.

The Tykes got bodies forward when on the attack, while they limited the Blues to just two shots on target throughout 90 minutes.

Nevertheless, Kenny Jackett’s troops’ defending was stoic and resolute throughout the Oakwell clash. Nathan Thompson, in particular, was magnificent.

Although Pompey did surrender ground at the summit of the table, a draw against a promotion rival should be regarded as a superb result.

Come May, it could well define whether the Blues will be playing in the Championship or not next season.