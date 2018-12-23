Portsmouth forward continues to show his eye for goal

Have your say

Portsmouth forward Dan Smith was on target again as Bognor beat Worthing 2-0 in the Bostik League premier division.

The loanee has had an impressive time with the Rocks during 2018.

His goals have helped the team to get back on track after a sticky patch.

Mason Walsh netted the other goal in the success for the Nyewood Lane outfit on Saturday.

Smith put the Rocks ahead on 53 minutes knocking in the rebound after a shot from fellow Blues loanee Bradley Lethbridge shot had been saved.

Walsh sealed the win four minutes from the end with a shot into the bottom corner.