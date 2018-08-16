Portsmouth forward told his chance will come

Have your say

LOUIS DENNIS must keep his head down and seize his Pompey chance when it comes.

That is the verdict of Kenny Jackett, who insists the forward will be given ample opportunity to impress this season.

Louis Dennis. Picture: Neil Marshall

Dennis moved to Fratton Park in May, after netting 21 goals for National League outfit Bromley last season.

However, the 25-year-old still awaits his Blues debut.

He was an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory at Blackpool on Saturday, while he wasn’t included in Jackett's match-day squads against Luton or AFC Wimbledon.

The manager is aware Dennis has been disappointed not to have made his Pompey bow yet.

But Jackett is adamant the former Dagenham & Redbridge man will get the chance to impress – and stressed the front man must grasp it when he does.

‘Louis has been okay,’ the boss said.

‘He’s obviously very disappointed that he hasn’t had any game time so far.

‘But he will. He just has to remain patient and work towards it.

‘For Louis, he has to keep working away and he’ll get his opportunity 100 per cent.

‘He’s been fine in training, has done well.

‘He should keep his head up and, most importantly, be ready when he gets the chance and take it.

‘It’s early days for him and he has to keep his head down, keep working and be ready.

‘That’s because when your chance comes you’ve got to show signs that you can break through and take it.

‘He’s not particularly taken any time to acclimatise.

‘He has to keep working away and when his chance comes he has to be ready – that is a big thing.’

Jackett revealed he hasn’t given Dennis any specific areas he needs to work on to force his way into his plans.

The Pompey boss admits the reason the Hendon-born talent hasn't featured yet is because the likes of Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman are currently ahead in the pecking order.

‘I haven’t said he has to improve on X, Y or Z,’ added Jackett,

‘In training he’s been fine. He has been buzzing, there’s been no problems at all.

‘There is a pecking order and he hasn't done anything wrong. The players ahead of him have been Pitman, Hawkins, Chaplin at times and Ronan Curtis coming in.’