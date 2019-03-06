Have your say

Ronan Curtis is not feeling the effects of fatigue.

And the Blues have no plans to hand the winger a break from the intensity of a Championship promotion bid.

Ronan Curtis, right, does not need a rest. Picture: Joe Pepler

Assistant manager Joe Gallen believes the Republic of Ireland international is showing the levels of fitness required as the season enters its critical final phase.

Much has been made of the fact there's been little let-up for Curtis since his arrival at Pompey last summer.

The 22-year-old played for virtually a whole calendar year in 2018, with just a two-and-a-half week break between leaving former club Derry City and arriving at Fratton Park.

Many pointed to that gruelling schedule as his form dipped through the Blues’ eight-game winless run, which ended with the 5-1 win over Bradford.

Curtis was instrumental in that success and Gallen looked to the statistics as evidence there is no need for him to have a breather.

The Pompey assistant manager said: ‘Jamal (Lowe) has needed a slight break but I don’t think Ronan does.

‘If you know Ronan then he doesn’t need a break.

‘Really, he doesn’t need a break – he won’t be needing one, trust me.

‘It’s just the way that he is.

‘We will have a look at the running stats and most Mondays he is at the top of the running stats, every single game.

‘He records the most sprints, most high-speed distance and it’s just Ronan, Ronan, Ronan.

‘People say he needs a rest and we say “Have a look at the facts” and they say otherwise.

‘If you know Ronan then you know he won't be getting tired.’