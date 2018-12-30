Portsmouth goal hero Walkes dedicates stunning strike to family

Anton Walkes roared back into Pompey’s first-team – and dedicated his stunning strike to his family.

The versatile performer has suffered a troubled time in recent months, with a conviction for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Anton Walkes celebrates his stunning strike against Fleetwood. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

On Saturday against Fleetwood, the former Spurs man was handed a first start in nine league matches, standing in for injured right-back Nathan Thompson.

Walkes responded with a magnificent first-time left-footed strike to restore the Blues’ lead.

Kenny Jackett’s men ran out 5-2 winners following an action-packed second half, ensuring they head into 2019 top of League One.

And a delighted Walkes was beaming at his goal-scoring contribution.

He said: ‘It felt good being back in the team playing again and it was my opportunity, you just have to take it.

‘I had been thinking about scoring once I got playing again, that would be a good statement, just to give something back.

‘I’m very happy I could give back to the people still supporting me and pushing me on, hopefully I put a smile on their face.

‘My family weren’t there but we spoke about it in the morning, I know it might have been a bit of a joke about scoring a goal, but it happens.

‘I am sure they are happy and were sitting at home smiling as well.

‘It’s a long season and we’ve got a good squad, you’ve all got to fill in for each other and be patient and keep pushing each other on.

‘As you can see, we are getting to the time of the year with injuries, so everybody has to be ready because we have a goal we want to reach.’

Walkes’ second goal in Pompey colours arrived after Ronan Curtis slung in a cross from the left.

Ross Wallace couldn’t manage a successful clearing header, while the ball ricocheted off Wes Burns.

That allowed the right-back to pounce with a curling shot from inside the box.

It completed a dramatic turnaround, with two goals in as many minutes lifting the Blues into a 3-2 lead.

A Jamal Lowe double sealed the 5-2 triumph against the Cod Army, who earlier in the half had Dean Marney dismissed.

And Walkes reflected on his vital strike.

He added: ‘I just stood in a position where I thought the defender might head the ball.

‘I saw him a few times in the game just flick it on, so thought if I stood there it could fall to me, so I anticipated it.

‘Luckily enough, the ball dropped nicely and it was a half-volley with my left peg.

‘I haven’t scored many with that foot, but have it in my locker in training, I do get it in a few times, but it’s good to prove it in a game.

‘To be able to celebrate in front of the fans was even better, especially when it gave us the lead.’