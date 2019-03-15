Portsmouth handed additional tickets for Wembley clash against Sunderland as general sale date announced 

Pompey have been handed extra tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

The Blues were originally allocated 38,979 seats for the Wembley clash against Sunderland.

Pompey celebrate reaching Wembley after defeating Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

But they have been given an additional amount, taking their total to just more than 40,000.

So far, more than 32,000 members of the Fratton faithful will descend on the national stadium on Sunday, March 31 (2.30pm kick off).

But with tickets now going on general sale on Monday, Pompey could well sell out their allocation.

Previously, they were only available for those who had attended at least one game in the Checkatrade Trophy, season-ticket holders and former shareholders.

General sale starts at 8am for online and call centre sales on Monday and 9am for those who want to buy in person from the Anson Road ticket office.

Supporters must be on the club’s ticketing database and have bought tickets between the start of the 2017/18 season and March 6, 2019.

During the general sale period, supporters will be able to purchase up to nine tickets per client reference number.