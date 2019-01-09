Portsmouth handed boost as Luton suffer managerial blow 

Pompey have been handed a managerial boost in the race for the League One title.

Nathan Jones has departed his post as Luton boss to take up the vacant position at Championship side Stoke City today.

It means the Hatters are left managerless and must seek a replacement to take the Kenilworth Road hot seat.

Luton are currently the Blues’ closest rivals in the race for promotion.

Kenny Jackett’s side sit top of the third tier on 57 points, with the Hatters in second and five points adrift.

Jones did a superb job at Kenilworth Road. He guided Luton to finish as runners-up in League Two last season and they’ve continued their momentum this campaign

Despite being newcomers in the third tier, the Hatters are firmly in the race for the League One crown.

Former Pompey boss, Andy Awford, is currently the academy boss at Kenilworth Road.