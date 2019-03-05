Have your say

Pompey have been handed a small allocation of extra tickets for Saturday’s trip to Charlton.

The Blues sold out their first allowance last Friday, with the 3,000 tickets provided being quickly snapped up.

Now those who missed out have the chance to attend the game at The Valley, with more tickets to be provided by the Addicks.

It’s unclear exactly how many extra tickets are available, though.

Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 5.30pm, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Last season, Pompey were joined by more than 3,800 in south London and witnessed Kenny Jackett’s side pick up a 1-0 win.