Portsmouth handed FA Cup draw with Premier League Watford

Pompey have drawn Watford in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues will host the Premier League side if they get past QPR in their replay next week at Loftus Road.

That raises the prospect of Kenny Jackett going up against his former club.

Jackett made 337 apperances for Watford between 1980 and 1990, before later coaching and managing them.

Pompey last faced the Hornets in January 2012 when goals from Marko Futacs and Hayden Mullins gave them a 2-0 win at Fratton Park.

The tie is due to be played between February 15 and 18, meaning the trip to Southend will be rearranged.