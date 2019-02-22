Burton boss Nigel Clough believes Pompey have hit ‘a bit of a wall’ in their pursuit of promotion.

But the former England manager is of the opinion that the Blues are more than capable of turning their form around.

The Fratton Park outfit have gone seven games without a win in League One.

That’s seen them drop from top of the table to fourth in the standings – and five points behind second-placed Barnsley, who travel to the south coast tomorrow.

Burton did Pompey a small favour on Tuesday night by holding the Tykes to a 0-0 draw at Oakwell.

And when questioned by the Derby Telegraph about the current race for promotion, Clough admitted it was clear Kenny Jackett’s side had suffered a bump in the road.

Burton boss Nigel Clough

He added, though, it was better that happened now than at the end of the season.

‘I think Portsmouth have hit a little bit of a wall, just at the moment,’ said the Brewers boss.

‘It's better to do it now. In the last 13 games they are more than capable.

‘They got a break with a penalty being missed against them (on Tuesday night against Bristol Rovers).

‘Sunderland are more than capable of going on a charge and scoring goals, but I think the best two are probably at the top at the moment, everybody else is trying to catch them.’

Burton, who sit 11th in the table, drew 2-2 with the Blues when they visited Fratton Park in October.

Jackett’s side visit the Pirelli Stadium on Friday, April 19, with Luton, Barnsley, Sunderland and Charlton also due to face the Brewers between now and the end of the season.

With that in mind, Clough confessed his troops can still have an impact on the race to the Championship.

‘It is interesting when you have seen every team now, we've been to Portsmouth, Luton, Barnsley – some of the top teams – and I think we've acquitted ourselves pretty well,’ he added.

‘We only lost at Luton, probably an effect of it being after the Middlesbrough (Carabao Cup) game as well.

‘I think on our day we can compete with them.’