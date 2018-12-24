Portsmouth have the minerals to keep up promotion charge 

It’s fairly easy to understand why so many fans of opposition clubs question why Pompey are top of the table.

On social media after almost game, supporters on the other side of the fence quiz how Kenny Jackett’s troops are setting the pace in League One.

During the first half of the season, Pompey have scarcely delivered dominant performances and looked a cut above their rivals.

Bar the exception of victories over Plymouth and Oxford, the Blues have had to graft for every point.

Nevertheless, when you watch Pompey almost every week, it’s not difficult to fathom the reason why they sit at the summit after 23 games.

The footballing style might not be the most attractive but it is effective.

They rely on their resolute back four to keep clean sheets, knowing clinical forwards like Ronan Curtis, Jamal Lowe and Gareth Evans can cut open rearguards on the counter.

Would members of the Fratton faithful rather a stylish brand that will keep them confined to the third tier?

Probably not. Pompey are a club that deserves to regain Championship status.

Jackett knows this division inside out and how to escape it. If he thought playing an attractive brand was the way to yield promotion then he’d use those tactics.

The Blues boss’ maiden season in the Fratton Park hot seat was the dress rehearsal for this time around. Few expected Pompey to go up on their League One return last campaign.

Jackett shrewdly surveyed the division and his squad, getting an idea of what was exactly needed.

In truth, an eighth-place finish surpassed expectations.

And Jackett shrewdly assessed what was necessary to get the Blues into the second tier.

His summer recruitment was excellent on a whole. Bar Louis Dennis, all signed on a permanent basis have been regular members of Pompey’s starting XI.

From curveballs such as Craig MacGillivray becoming Pompey’s first-choice keeper, to coaxing Tom Naylor to the south coast instead of a Championship side, Jackett’s backroom staff can regard it as a success.

Even the loan signings show how diligently Pompey planned for this campaign.

Ben Thompson has made a scintillating impact from Millwall, while Wolves’ Joe Mason – who has scored goals at the higher level – has struggled for game time.

The question now is; can Pompey maintain their promotion push?

As changes to Jackett’s line-up have been rare, fatigue will become a factor at some stage or another.

Curtis is the obvious one, having only had two-and-a-half weeks respite during the summer after joining from Derry.

In most cases, that would be a problem. But when you have a replacement of the calibre of Andre Green, it's not all that concerning.

Based on the opening half of the campaign, Pompey have the quality and the minerals to keep up their promotion push.

Their might not be silverware at the end of it, but second place would be a fine feat.