Pompey writer Jordan Cross looks back and gives the final verdict on the 1-1 draw with Doncaster.

Tense Times

Pompey were left dejected after conceding against Doncaster. Picture: Joe Pepler

The growing angst was palpable on the final whistle.

A 1-1 draw with play-off-chasing Doncaster isn’t the most horrific of results, on the face of things.

But set against a backdrop of a fourth league game without a win and Pompey losing more momentum in the Championship race, the picture takes on a different complexion.

The bare facts are it’s a result which sees the gap to leaders Luton grow to seven points, as Barnsley moved above Kenny Jackett’s men into second place.

Sunderland are also now lurking two points behind the Blues with two games in hand.

For much of the first half on Saturday, such an outcome never looked on the cards with Pompey looking the more threatening.

But Mallik Wilks’ goal rocked the home side, and although the leveller came nine minutes after the break, the 17,800 crowd knew they didn’t deserve more than a point from a deflating afternoon.

Identity Crisis

Pompey’s ‘average’ identity has become a badge of honour this season.

Supporters have lapped up the criticism from rivals as they nullify the opposition and eke out wins - a modern ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’ approach if you like.

But the downturn in league form has been characterised by defensive lapses, which have been nowhere to be seen for most of the season.

That was again evident in Doncaster’s 30th-minute opener from Mallik Wilks which swung the momentum their way.

Christian Burgess has been made the fall guy for his obvious lapse seconds after entering the fray, following Jack Whatmough’s injury.

But the manner in which the goal came from an attacking Pompey free-kick was a deep cause for concern.

There is also a debate over whether Craig MacGillivray should have advanced or stayed before Wilks applied his simple finish.

Wherever you apportion blame, such poor goals have no place in the make-up of promotion contenders.

And with Pompey grafting their way to results rather than blowing teams away with irresistible football this term, there is no margin for such errors.

Injury Worries

Every single Pompey fan will be hoping the news coming out of Pompey in the coming hours is positive over Jack Whatmough’s knee injury.

The defender is awaiting the results of a scan on his left knee which will tell if there is damage to the area after he limped off on Saturday.

Given his past troubles, it’s an obvious concern for all Blues fans after his signal to be withdrawn in the first half.

The hope is the Gosport lad knows the warning signs from his body and read them in time to save more serious damage.

A lesser worry, but still of significance, was seeing Dion Donohue replaced at the interval moments after pulling up when firing a shot over in the last action of the half.

Donohue was clearly struggling with the shin injury which required stitches, with a scan now hopefully ruling out bone damage.

The extra upheaval to Pompey’s team is a frustration at a time when it feels the return to a settled formula is needed.