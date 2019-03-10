Have your say

Christian Burgess has called on Pompey to ‘stamp their authority’ on the League One promotion race.

The Blues need a powerful run over the final months of the season.

Defeat to Charlton must quickly be put to bed.

Now the focus goes to Walsall and winning there.

Then it's up to Kenny Jackett’s men to turn the screw on the teams also in the picture for the automatic places – Barnsley, Luton and Sunderland who are above them.

Defender Christian Burgess has promised the players will get back in a positive frame of mind quickly following the Charlton defeat.

He said: ‘We’ve just got to pick ourselves up and look to grab three points at Walsall, but that will be a tough test against them.

‘We’ve just got to take as many points as possible from our final 10 matches.

‘It’s important we go and stamp our authority now and start moving back up the table.’