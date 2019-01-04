Portsmouth have to use Hawkins’ assets to see best of him

POMPEY have to play to Oli Hawkins’ strengths to get the best from him.

Kenny Jackett feels Hawkins and the rest of his Blues squad need the right attributes around them to get the maximum from their talents.

And Jackett wants to see his players doing their best to utilise the assets which lie within his options – like Hawkins.

The 26-year-old is vying to continue leading the line for his side as they go to Norwich in the FA Cup.

But Brett Pitman is pushing hard for a place in Jackett’s starting XI at Carrow Road.

Pitman came back into the team with his first start since the start of October in the 5-2 win at Fleetwood last weekend.

Jackett now has to decide the best approach to take to deliver a result at the Championship high-fliers.

And if it’s Hawkins, that means using the power he’s brought to the table this season.

Jackett said: ‘What would you like from a centre-forward? Well, you’d like it all.

‘Big, quick and can head it. That’s Didier Drogba, if you can get it, but along the line people have strengths and weaknesses.

‘You don’t set out to get someone with deficiencies, but as you go along some people have stronger areas than others.

‘You have to try to bring it out (the strong points) and put a side out that complements each other.

‘We all play best when there’s a complement around us.’

Despite a lack of playing time this term, Jackett has no doubt about the impact Pitman can make for Pompey over the second half of the season.

And the Blues boss felt that was evident in his most recent start at Fleetwood.

He added: 'We all know what Brett can do.

'Maybe Oli has edged him out but we all know Brett can make a very good contribution in the second half of the season.

'He’s as committed as anybody and you could see that in his passion as much as anything.

'He showed really good passion for us.

'He’s an experienced player and we haven’t go that many really in terms of where we are.

'So he’s a key one with Gareth Evans and Tom Naylor and has shown his character in the right way when we were up against it.'