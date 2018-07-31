Portsmouth hope fading on Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff

Have your say

Hope is fading on securing Sean Longstaff from Newcastle.

Yet Pompey still haven’t given up on bringing him to the south coast to bolster their midfield options.



The 20-year-old was scheduled for a Blues loan deal – only for it to be put on hold a fortnight ago.

Longstaff’s impressive pre-season displays prompted second thoughts from Toon boss Rafa Benitez, who instead wanted him around the first-team a little longer.

That represented a massive blow for Kenny Jackett, who had earmarked the attacking midfielder for a Pompey role.

The Blues continue to wait on Longstaff’s availability, yet the situation is not looking positive as the League One kick-off approaches.

The window for permanent transfers ends on August 9, with loans continuing until August 31, ensuring there is still time for any deal to progress.

Yet Pompey patience – and belief – is evaporating as the wait for Longstaff drags on.

In the meantime, fellow Blues target Marcus Tavernier’s loan future is set to become clearer following his return from England under-19 duty.

The Young Lions were last week eliminated from the European Under-19 Championships in Finland at the group stage.

Tavernier was then an unused substitute as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Norway in a play-off match, thereby missing out on the Under-20 World Cup.

The winger, who spent time on loan at MK Dons last term, will now assess his options for the new campaign.

