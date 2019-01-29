Pompey are hopeful Omar Bogle will be involved at Luton tonight.

The striker completed his loan move to Fratton Park from Cardiff City until the end of the season yesterday.

Bogle’s switch is subject to international clearance.

Nevertheless, Joe Gallen is optimistic the former Grimsby front man will be given the green light to feature in the League One top-of-the-table clash at Kenilworth Road.

The Blues’ assistant boss said: ‘We’re waiting on international clearance.

‘There is that to clear with the English and Welsh FA.

‘But the deal is done and we’re hopeful he’ll be involved at Luton.’

Bogle spent the first half of the season on loan at Birmingham City.

He scored one goal in 16 appearances for the Championship outfit, although only four of those were starts.