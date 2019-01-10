Portsmouth interested observers at Luton upheaval

Have your say

It’s an exit many will view as positive news for Pompey.

Nathan Jones’ departure from Luton to Stoke arrives at a key moment in the season for one of the Blues’ key promotion rivals.

Stoke City's new manager Nathan Jones after his Luton exit. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Kenny Jackett has been an interested observer at this week’s events at Kenilworth Road, after Jones was announced as Gary Rowett’s successor.

Mick Harford has taken caretaker charge of the Hatters as talk turns to the search for the 45-year-old's successor.

All Pompey fans are interested in, however, is how that affects their side’s hopes of reaching the Championship.

Jackett feels that is a difficult issue to gauge.

He said: ‘Football is football. It moves on.

‘It’s congratulations to Nathan really because it’s a great chance for him.

‘I do wish him all the best at Stoke. It’s a fantastic opportunity for him.

‘You’re always trying to read other clubs and what they do.

‘I don’t know how Luton will respond and who they will appoint. It’s guesswork from my point of view.

‘There’s interest from the whole industry.

‘Obviously, there’s the ones around you (you look at) particularly, as the season builds to a close there are direct competitors.

‘Luton are obviously direct competitors at the moment.

‘In terms of how it will affect them I don’t know.

‘It seemed to happen very quickly.

‘People will speculate but it’s hard to make predictions on what will happen.

‘We’re on 57 points and unless we produce consistent form and results someone else will get there anyway.

‘We just have to concentrate on ourselves and get ourselves right.’

After being appointed in 2016, Jones took Luton to the League Two play-offs before gaining promotion last term.

Their impressive form has continued in League One and Jackett feels the Welshman deserves praise for the progress he oversaw.

Jackett added: ‘It’s three years he’s been at the club.

‘It’s a real, defined system with the diamond which they’ve worked on for a few years.

‘They’ve worked at it hard with coaching and recruitment.

‘They’ve produced a very good team.

‘They’ve got promotion and really capitalised on the momentum they created.

‘It’s a great credit to everyone at the club.’