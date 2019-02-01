Portsmouth January recruitment looks just as good as their League One rivals

Have your say

The dotted lines are signed, the Ts crossed and the deals done.

The transfer window has closed and Pompey ended January with one more player than they started the month with.

James Vaughan and Viv Solomon-Otobar’s deadline-day moves from Wigan and Birmingham respectively followed Andy Cannon (Rochdale), Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury), Omar Bogle (Cardiff) and Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley) through the door.

Meanwhile, loanees Joe Mason (Wolves), Ben Thomspon (Millwall), Andre Green (Aston Villa) and David Wheeler (QPR) returned to their parent clubs, with Danny Rose moving to Swindon on a free transfer.

Obviously, Thompson’s departure was a major blow after dazzling the Fratton faithful during the first half of the season.

And while his quality will be missed, Morris and Cannon’s arrivals soften the blow.

Both have proven themselves and know League One, despite the pair only being 22.

Having some of Green’s calibre to come off the bench must have been a luxury so many sides envied.

However, the capture of Solomon-Otobar looks a shrewd bit of late business to replace the Villa winger.

He wreaked havoc in Kenny Jackett’s side 3-2 win at Blackpool while on loan at Bloomfield Road last season.

And Pompey’s front line is much-better stocked with Bogle and Vaughan arriving to rival Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman for the lone striker role.

Bogle’s display coming off the bench at Luton gave an early impression of what he brings to the table and Vaughan netted 24 goals for Bury in the third tier during 2016-17.

Isgrove also helped Barnsley to win the League One play-offs in 2016.

Jackett looks to have assembled a side that can continue a push for promotion.

And, on paper, his recruitment is just as strong as Pompey’s main League One rivals.

Leaders Luton completed five deals in January.

While Geroge Moncur (Barnsley) and Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) look a good moves, Alex Baptiste (QPR) hasn’t played since September and George Thorne hadn’t featured once for Derby.

Aaron Connolly (Brighton) has also made just one senior appearance in his career.

Should injuries hit the Hatters, will their new boys be ready to seamlessly fit into their starting line-up?

Fifth-placed Sunderland seemed to be linked with every striker in the lower leagues after selling 16-goal top scorer Josh Maja to Bordeaux for £3.5m.

Eventually, they got their main target in Will Grigg but had to stump up £4m to Wigan.

The fee underlines how desperate the Black Cats are to escape the third tier.

It’s a big risk to take is they do miss out on an immediate return to the Championship.

And despite Grigg being a proven goalscorer at the level, is he an upgrade on Maja? It remains to be seen.

Third-placed Barnsley have added George Miller to their ranks, but he stays out on loan at Bradford for the season.

Jordan Green from Yeovil is their only other signing. Coming from a League Two club might mean he takes time to adapt.

Charlton’s biggest setback was losing 14-goal striker Karlan Grant to Huddersfield.

They received a £2m windfall but had to settle bringing in Josh Parker from Gillingham, after chasing former Pompey target Mo Eisa.

Parker has bagged four goals in 24 matches this term and looks a downgrade on Grant.

The Addicks’ capture of Jonny Williams from Crystal Palace looks a decent one, but he’s had his fair share of injury problems in the past.

The Fratton faithful’s response regarding Pompey’s business in January has mainly been positive.

And, on the face of things, their rivals’ recruitment wasn’t much, if at all, any better.