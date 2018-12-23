Portsmouth January signing will prove to be a bargain

Rochdale’s Andy Cannon is poised to join Pompey in January.
Fans have reacted to the news the Blues are gearing up to announce the addition of the midfielder.
He’s a player Pompey fans have seen in action and has certainly caught the eye.
Here is a selection of comments from our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News ahead of his Fratton arrival…
Antony Davies – Excellent signing. If you haven’t watched him, don’t judge him. He was superb in the league game against us, a few of us in the stand said we should snap him up.
Rochdale fans on social media can’t believe we’ve got him that cheap.
Jim Beck – Does it mean Ben is going back to Millwall? Shame if so.
Martin Wake – Looked very impressive.
Jerry Brushwood – He was the player I wanted to see in a Pompey shirt. Nice early Christmas present.
Jason Rosam – So we sign a player who is sub for Rochdale most of the time.
Darren Aitken – Have faith in Kenny's judgement. Done brilliantly on a small budget so far. PUP
READ MORE… Another lucrative outing for Pompey forward
READ MORE… Luton are chasing after Pompey dent Sunderland hopes