Portsmouth January signing will prove to be a bargain

Have your say

Rochdale’s Andy Cannon is poised to join Pompey in January.

Fans have reacted to the news the Blues are gearing up to announce the addition of the midfielder.

He’s a player Pompey fans have seen in action and has certainly caught the eye.

Here is a selection of comments from our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News ahead of his Fratton arrival…

Antony Davies – Excellent signing. If you haven’t watched him, don’t judge him. He was superb in the league game against us, a few of us in the stand said we should snap him up.

Rochdale fans on social media can’t believe we’ve got him that cheap.

Jim Beck – Does it mean Ben is going back to Millwall? Shame if so.

Martin Wake – Looked very impressive.

Jerry Brushwood – He was the player I wanted to see in a Pompey shirt. Nice early Christmas present.

Jason Rosam – So we sign a player who is sub for Rochdale most of the time.

Darren Aitken – Have faith in Kenny's judgement. Done brilliantly on a small budget so far. PUP

READ MORE… Another lucrative outing for Pompey forward

READ MORE… Luton are chasing after Pompey dent Sunderland hopes