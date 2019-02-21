Have your say

Luke McGee has returned to full training.

The Pompey keeper is nearing peak fitness after spending more than three months ruled out of action.

McGee picked up a wrist injury in the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy victory over Arsenal under-21s in December.

He’s been troubled by the problem since, with the Blues recalling Alex Bass from his loan spell at Torquay to deputise for Craig MacGillivray.

McGee is nearing availability after training with his team-mates today, though, and could be involved in Saturday’s promotion clash against Barnsley.

Boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘Luke McGee had a full session today and is not too far from selection whether it be Saturday or further down the line.’

Luke McGee. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lloyd Isgrove will not be involved against Barnsley, however.

The winger is on loan at Fratton Park from the Tykes, making him ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Nathan Thompson remains absent with a knee complaint, while Andy Cannon (quad) is still out.

Jack Whatmough will undergo surgery for his season-ending knee injury on Saturday.