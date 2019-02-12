POMPEY’S goalkeeper has paid tribute to ‘true true legend' Gordon Banks following his death.

The England World Cup winning keeper’s family has announced that he passed away overnight at the age of 81.

In a statement released through his former club Stoke City, they said: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight.

‘We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him.’

Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe including from Portsmouth’s own number one.

Craig MacGillivray tweeted: ‘A true true legend of the game! RIP Gordon Banks.’

Gordon Banks has died, his family announced. Picture: PA/PA Wire.

While Portsmouth added their condolences, saying: ‘All at Pompey send their condolences to the friends and family of Gordon Banks, a true legend of the game, following today's sad news.

‘Rest in peace, Gordon.’

Banks made 510 league appearances for Chesterfield, Leicester - with whom he won the League Cup in 1964 - and Stoke before retiring from the professional game at the age of 34 following a road accident which cost him the sight in his right eye, although he later returned briefly to the sport in America.

Sir Bobby Charlton, a team-mate of Banks in the 1966 World Cup triumph, said on Manchester United's Twitter account: ‘Gordon was a fantastic goalkeeper and I was proud to call him a team-mate.

‘He will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

England manager Gareth Southgate said on the Football Association website: ‘I am deeply saddened to hear of Gordon's passing.

‘An all-time great for England, I was privileged enough to be in his company on a number of occasions.

‘It was particularly special to be with him at a Football Writers' tribute dinner last year and wish him well on his 80th birthday.

‘Gordon spoke to the room about that incredible save from Pele against Brazil back in 1970 and moments like that from his remarkable World Cup-winning career will continue to linger long in the memory.

‘On behalf of everyone connected with England, I send my condolences to his wife Ursula, his family and friends.’

England captain and World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane tweeted: ‘Very sad to hear the news of Gordon Banks passing away.

‘An @England legend, World Cup winner and made one of the best saves ever. Rest in peace.’