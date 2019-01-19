Pompey have landed a hungry midfielder with a point to prove.

And Craig MacGillivray has given a ringing endorsement of Bryn Morris’ qualities, following his arrival Fratton Park.

Pompey new-boy Bryn Morris Picture: Colin Farmery

Morris is set to make his Blues debut today as Kenny Jackett’s men travel to Oxford United, after signing from Shrewsbury this week.

MacGillivray was the 22-year-old’s team-mate last season at New Meadow, as the Shrews went within a whisker of securing a place in the Championship.

He feels the former England age-group will bring a range of qualities to his new side and be motivated to show what he can do.

MacGillivray said: ‘He’s said he wants to come here, settle down and make Portsmouth a home. He’s another one with a point to prove.

‘Bryn’s played more games than I have, but he’s in a similar boat where last season he didn’t really get his opportunity.

‘He had two very good midfielders in (Abu) Ogogo and (Jon) Nolan in front of him, but every time he did play he was just as good. He just didn’t get his chance.

‘He’s gone to Wycombe and done well, but he doesn’t seem to be fitting with the manager at Shrewsbury.

‘They are playing a certain way and he wanted to get away and prove himself.

‘He’s coming in with a massive desire to prove a point and hunger to do well. Definitely.

‘It’s work-rate. He has a very good engine and demands high standards from everyone around.

‘He’s been a captain all the way through is youth career, so he has that leadership quality.

‘For me, though, it’s his range of passing - both left and right. You wouldn’t know the difference between his left and right.

‘He’s also willing to stick his head in where it hurts, so on the whole he’s a very handy player. It’s a case of him getting an opportunity and sticking with him. If that happens he’ll come good.’

Morris has a challenge to replace Ben Thompson in Pompey’s midfield, but MacGillivray feels it’s a task he’s up to.

He added: ‘He can definitely (fill Thompson’s boots). He’s slightly different but he can do it..

‘There’s the size difference with Bryn being talller, but he’s a ratter like Ben and he has a passing range like him.

‘He’s keep the ball but if there’s a long diagonal over the top, he’ll play it. He’s willing to work hard off the ball and rat around.

‘I like Bryn. I like him a lot and the gaffer did well to sign him.’