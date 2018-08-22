Portsmouth keeper tells of Kyle Bennett’s shock

Craig MacGillivray told of the bewildered stare he was given from Kyle Bennett after denying the Bristol Rovers forward a last-gasp equaliser against Pompey.

The Blues delivered a 2-1 victory over the Gas last night to maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

Ronan Curtis' 87th-minute strike regained Kenny Jackett's side lead.

Yet Rovers responded swiftly and almost equalised just a minute later.

Pompey were indebted to MacGillivray, though, who made a stunning save to thwart Bennett's shot from point-blank range.

The Blues keeper admitted he didn't know an awful lot about his stop.

And MacGillivray received a baffled look from the ex-Fratton favourite who was also surprised to be denied.

The former Shrewsbury stopper said: ‘To be honest, I just remember turning to square myself off.

‘I saw it hit their man and I stuck my right hand out.

‘To be fair, after that I had no idea where the ball had gone. I turned around, saw the ball had went around the post and I've got their guy stood there staring at me thinking “How have you got that around the post from there?”

‘It was just one of them where you never know unless you at least try.

‘Even if it is at point-blank range, if you can make yourself as big as possible and try to pick the ball up then you never know what you can do.

‘It surprised me.’