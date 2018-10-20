Portsmouth keeper wants to be in league of his own

Craig MacGillivray is targeting an unblemished league season for Pompey.

The Blues keeper is out to maintain an ever-present League One record for his side this term.

Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray. Picture: Joe Pepler

MacGillivray believes playing every fixture is a realistic ambition for him, following an impressive opening to his career at Fratton Park.

The 25-year-old is out to make his 14th appearance against Fleetwood today and collect his fifth clean sheet in that period.

And after making a strong impression with supporters, MacGillivray is aiming to continue that form for the duration of the league campaign.

He said: ‘I said first game of the season that the aim is to get a full season under my belt.

‘I need to keep myself fit, keep working hard in training and put things into practice which need doing.

‘Recovery will be important. The better your recovery, the less likely you are to get injured and the better your performances will be over a consistent period.

‘I need to enjoy it – and get these 46 games. That’s definitely my aim.’

MacGillivray’s 13 Pompey appearances this term already outstrip his previous best league return for a club.

The Scottish-born keeper picked up 12 league outings in three years at Walsall and another eight League One games with Shrewsbury last season.

MacGillivray added: ‘It’s brilliant. I’m now past the amount of games in one season in my professional career already.

‘Today will be my 14th appearance which is close to my total last season - including cup games.

‘I’m loving every minute. Literally, loving it.

‘I’m waking up every Saturday or Tuesday waiting for kick-off. There’s no better feeling than playing games.

‘My mindset has always been the same, but now I’m playing I can put it into practice more.’