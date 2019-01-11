Portsmouth keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers defender 

Have your say

Pompey are keeping tabs on Blackburn defender Paul Downing.

It is understood the centre-back is on Kenny Jackett’s radar during the January transfer window.

Paul Downing. Picture:Pete Norton/Getty Images

No move is imminent for Downing, however, and he’s part of the Rovers squad travelling to Millwall tomorrow.

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported the 27-year-old could depart Ewood Park this month.

Downing moved to Blackburn on a season-long loan from MK Dons in the summer of 2017.

He made his move permanent the following January, penning a one-and-a-half year deal.

Downing made 30 appearances last season, playing a key role as Tony Mowbray’s side clinched promotion from League One.

However, the 27-year-old has slipped down the pecking order in the Championship this campaign.

He’s made just four appearances in all competitions, with his last outing coming in Rovers’ 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on December 8.