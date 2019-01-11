Portsmouth keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers defender 

Pompey are keeping tabs on Blackburn defender Paul Downing.
It is understood the centre-back is on Kenny Jackett’s radar during the January transfer window.
No move is imminent for Downing, however, and he’s part of the Rovers squad travelling to Millwall tomorrow.
The Lancashire Telegraph has reported the 27-year-old could depart Ewood Park this month.
Downing moved to Blackburn on a season-long loan from MK Dons in the summer of 2017.
He made his move permanent the following January, penning a one-and-a-half year deal.
Downing made 30 appearances last season, playing a key role as Tony Mowbray’s side clinched promotion from League One.
However, the 27-year-old has slipped down the pecking order in the Championship this campaign.
He’s made just four appearances in all competitions, with his last outing coming in Rovers’ 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on December 8.