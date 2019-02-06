Portsmouth lacked attacking spark at QPR but endeavour should be saluted 

Have your say

Sports writer Will Rooney assesses the main talking points from Pompey’s FA Cup replay loss at QPR…

LACK OF ATTACKING SPARK

The travelling Fratton faithful had to wait until the 88th minute to witness Pompey conjure up a shot on target against QPR.

And, in truth, it couldn’t have been any easier for home keeper Joe Lumley, with Brett Pitman’s effort comfortably swallowed up.

Only a late flurry in stoppage-time was when the Blues seriously looked like they might score when already 2-0 down.

But even then Lumley remained untested.

There was a distinct lack of spark from Kenny Jackett’s men in the final third at Loftus Road.

Pompey’s attack was blunted by a Rangers back four that was well drilled and difficult to breach.

Guile and creativity was required from the visitors to break down Steve McClaren’s rearguard.

Jamal Lowe showed glimpses of doing so but at times pondered on the ball for slightly too long when in decent positions.

Meanwhile, Louis Dennis struggled to have a major influence on the game after catching the eye in the first tie at Fratton Park.

The Blues improved when Gareth Evans replaced Dennis, adding energy and directness that Kenny Jackett’s men had been short of.

Brett Pitman also got himself into a couple of decent positions without being presented with a gilt-edged opportunity.

To their credit, Pompey were light of attacking options with January signings Omar Bogle, Lloyd Isgrove, James Vaughan and Viv Solomon-Otobar all ineligible.

Ronan Curtis was also serving a one-match ban.

But more cutting edge will be needed if the Blues are to bounce back for form at Plymouth on Saturday.

DOGGED EFFORT

While Pompey were slightly underwhelming against the Hoops attacking-wise, their endeavour could not be faulted.

Coming up against an established Championship side on their own patch is no easy task.

The Blues stuck to it doggedly throughout the evening, though.

Luke Freeman and Massimo Luongo pulled the strings for QPR but Tom Naylor, Ben Close and Adam May probed away to try to cut off the supply chain to Rangers’ potent strike duo.

Christian Burgess was involved in a number of intriguing tussles with Matt Smith, with the visiting defender stepping up to the physical challenge.

Nahki Wells’ movement caused plenty of trouble. In the 58th minute he skipped his way into the Pompey box and was about to pull the trigger – only for Matt Clarke to make a superb last-ditch sliding tackle.

Ultimately it was Smith and Wells who won QPR the tie, both scoring from set-pieces.

That’s something Kenny Jackett will be disappointed with given how he stresses his side have to be strong in both boxes.

But apart from dead-ball scenarios, the Blues’ stoic defending frustrated the Hoops for long periods.

HAWKINS IMPRESSES ON RETURN

Certainly one thing Kenny Jackett can take heart from the defeat at QPR was Oli Hawkins’ performance.

Having recently had a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury, the striker featured for the first time since the New Year’s Day win over AFC Wimbledon.

That was the Blues’ last League One victory and, judging by Hawkins’ performance against the Hoops, they’ve missed his towering presence.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge man proved a nuisance for home centre-backs Grant Hall and Joel Lynch.

His battles with the former, in particular, were finely poised.

In the first half, Hawkins displayed the composure to bring down several long balls under pressure as he looked to start Pompey salvos.

However, too often there were no blue shirts offering their support and his good work came to no avail.

Nevertheless, it was the sort of performance on his comeback that made a statement to his boss.

Jackett strengthened his striking options in the January transfer window by bringing in Omar Bogle and James Vaughan on loan from Cardiff and Wigan respectively.

But Hawkins underlined that he’s refusing to give up the mantle of being Pompey’s first-choice marksman he’s held so far this season.