Bradley Lethbridge made a goalscoring return in Bognor’s 3-2 loss to Tonbridge Angels.

The Pompey Academy forward and first-year professional Dan Smith are back on loan at the Rocks.

The fledgling pair have had various spells at Nyewood Lane throughout the season.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett is able to recall Smith and Lethbridge whenever they are required.

The duo have featured for Pompey during their run to the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals this season.

Both started for Jack Pearce’s side against Tonbridge but couldn’t stop Bognor falling out of the Bostik League premier division play-off places.

The visitors’ success meant they demoted the Rocks to eighth in the table.

Tonbridge stunned the hosts by taking the lead within 30 seconds when Jack Parter's cross deflected off the head of defender Ed Sanders and into his own net.

Two goals in as many minutes, however, provided the perfect response for Bognor.

On 15 minutes Lethbridge cut inside and crashed a terrific shot into the top corner of the net.

Almost immediately after the restart Doug Tuck teed-up Jimmy Muitt and he drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

The game continued at a pulsating rate and the Angels grabbed a 28th-minute equaliser.

Alex Read met a dipping cross and headed past Rocks keeper Dan Lincoln.

Angels grabbed the winning goal from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half.

Joe Tomlinson was adjudged to have fouled Sonny Miles and Joe Turner smashed his spot-kick high into the net.

Bognor fought desperately to find an equaliser but couldn't make the breakthrough.

The visiting keeper saved well from Tomlinson, Harvey Whyte and Harvey Reed.

Meanwhile, Hampshire premier league leaders Paulsgrove strengthened their position at the top of the table with a 2-1 home win against Liphook.

James Rankin and Preston Tee were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Hayling United stormed to a 4-2 success over Liss Athletic.

Olayemi Olabamui fired a double while Will Ford and Josh Watts also found the net for Hayling.

George Root grabbed a brace for the visitors.