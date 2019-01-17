Portsmouth loanee recalled by Aston Villa

Aston Villa have recalled Andre Green.

The Championship side have chosen to take the Pompey loanee back to Villa Park.

Green's return lightens Kenny Jackett's attacking options, after scoring five goals in 12 appearances this term.

The 22-year-old is the second Blues loan signing to be recalled by their parent club this month, after Ben Thompson returned to Millwall.

Green would not be able to play for another team on loan, however, after already turning out for two clubs this term. The England age-group international has made five appearances for Villa this season.