Portsmouth loanee returns to Wolves 

Joe Mason’s loan spell at Pompey has come to a close.

The forward has returned to Wolves after spending the first half of the season at Fratton Park.

Joe Mason. Picture: Joe Pepler

Mason moved to the Blues on summer transfer deadline day to bolster Kenny Jackett’s goalscoring options.

But the 27-year-old endured a difficult period on the south coast.

He made just four appearances, with only one coming in Pompey’s League One title charge.

Mason was unable to dislodge the likes of Gareth Evans and Oli Hawkins from Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up.

Assistant boss Joe Gallen said: ‘Joe Mason has gone back to Wolves and we wish him all the best.

‘We thank him for coming down and thank him for helping us out.

‘Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for him getting the amount of minutes and game-time he wanted.

‘That’s due to the players in the positions up front doing the business, really.

‘I’ve got a lot of time for Joe and wish him all of the best.’