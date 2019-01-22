Ben Thompson admitted he’s returned to Millwall a better player thanks to Pompey.

The midfielder made 27 loan appearances for the Blues during the first half of the season, before returning to the Den earlier this month.

League One - Portsmouth vs AFC Wimbledon - 01/01/19'Portsmouths Ben Thompson substituted during the match

He quickly established himself as a PO4 fans’ favourite, leaving many of the Fratton faithful understandably disappointed when recalled by his parent club.

Lions boss Neil Harris today confirmed today that the door was firmly closed on a return move to the south coast for the remainder of the season.

And with Thompson now focused on the job at hand at Millwall following his first Championship start for the club at Middlesbrough on Saturday, he heaped praise on Blues manager Kenny Jackett and assistant boss Joe Gallen for improving him as a player.

Speaking to Millwall’s website, the 23-year-old said: ‘I can say nothing bad about it, the loan did me a world of good.

‘There’s nothing more certain than that I improved under Kenny and Joe.

‘The guidance and help they gave me was second to none.

‘I was a bit hesitant at first going out on loan because I’ve never been to another club but it’s been a massive step in my career, and hopefully I can go on and enjoy that with Millwall.’

Thompson played the full 90 minutes at the Riverside, helping the Lions secure a 1-1 draw.

The midfielder admitted he noticed a step up in quality from League One level.

But he said he adapted well to the challenge.

‘There is a difference in the league, it’s a bit stronger, faster, players are technically better and you get punished for a mistake,’ added Thompson.

‘It’s a step up but I can deal with that, I felt comfortable and it proves to me that I can play in it (Championship).’