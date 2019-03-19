Have your say

Pompey’s Dion Donohue faces a wait to find out the extent of his groin injury.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of the Blues’ reserves 3-1 win over the Royal Navy at Burnaby Road earlier today.

Pompey midfielder Dion Donohue. Picture: Joe Pepler

And first-team coach Jake Wigley revealed the Welshman will undergo a scan in the coming days.

Although, the early hope is Donohue will not face a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has had a frustrating campaign with injuries, which has restricted him to just 14 appearances all season.

Wigley said: ‘We’re hoping Dion is not too bad. He felt his groin so we brought him off just before half-time.

‘I should think he’ll have a scan and we’ll go from there, we’re hoping it’s not too bad.

‘It’s more precautionary than a full on injury, we’re hoping.

‘Dion just felt his groin a bit so we brought him off.

‘We iced it straight away just to try to settle it down as much as possible.

‘But we’ll know more in the next few days once the physios have had a look at him.’

The news is more positive on defender Anton Walkes, though, after he came off during the break in the reserve clash.

The former Spurs man did not return following the interval, but Wigley says there is no concern with him.

He added: ‘Anton is definitely fine but we’ll know more on Dion in the next few days.

‘Anton felt his ankle a but and there was no point in keeping him on to make it any worse.

‘He is fine and will be back training in the next day or two.’