Ben Close felt Pompey deserved victory as he opened his league account.

Close’s second-half strike was cancelled out by Graham Carey’s free-kick in the 1-1 draw at Home Park.

Pompey's Ben Close celebrates his goal against Plymouth. Photo by Joe Pepler

The midfielder didn’t think it was a free-kick for Carey’s goal and believed his side’s display warranted a greater return.

But the Southsea man felt a point against a team showing impressive form is one his team can be satisfied with.

Close said: ‘To score the first goal and not win was disappointing.

‘I wanted to keep it low and get a good connection on the ball. It was pleasing to see it go in.

‘We felt we deserved to win and we felt we were unlucky not to win. It was never a free-kick.

‘But they have some excellent quality and it’s hard to see why there are where they are. With their form it may be a good point.’

