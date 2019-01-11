Portsmouth midfielder reveals ‘positive’ talks over new deal

Gareth Evans admitted he’s held ‘positive’ contract talks with Pompey.

And the Blues midfielder is hoping a new deal can be struck by the end of the month.

Gareth Evans Picture: Joe Pepler

Yesterday, The News revealed the Blues had begun discussions with key trio Evans, Jack Whatmough and Nathan Thompson, whose current deals run out at the end of the season.

All three have played a pivotal role in Pompey’s pursuit of the League One title this term.

Now manager Kenny Jackett is keen to tie them down to Fratton Park as he plans for a possible return to the Championship.

Speaking on Express FM on Thursday, Evans confirmed talks had taken place.

The former Manchester United trainee admitted there was still some way to go, but hoped details could be wrapped within the next two weeks.

Evans said: 'I've had positive talks with the manager, a couple of weeks ago, and that's were it has got up to really.

'Obviously, I don't want to say too much but we just haven't got to the point of talking terms or things like that.

'But, yeah, it's looking positive.

'I’ve gone on record to say I don't want to leave Portsmouth, I'm more than happy to sign a new contract if everything was right with it and hopefully something will happen in the next week or two.’

Evans, who joined Pompey on a free transfer from Fleetwood in 2015, added we was keen to put pen to paper so that he could fully concentrate on winning promotion with the Blues this term.

‘I said to myself in the summer, this is the last year of my contract and I don't want to leave,’ he said.

'I really enjoy living down here so one of the main goals for the season was winning a new contract.

'I like to think I've done that but until you've put pen to paper it's not really secured.

'But If I can do that before the end of the month then we can just get on with playing football and concentrate on winning promotions.’