Pompey will be without Dion Donohue for tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at QPR.

The midfielder was forced off at half-time in the 1-1 draw against Doncaster on Saturday.

Dion Donohue. Picture: Joe Pepler

Donohue suffered a bad cut on his shin and was replaced by debutant James Vaughan.

The gash has caused swelling around the Welshman’s ankle, although he hasn’t suffered any ligament damage.

The setback rules him out of the trip to Loftus Road and but Kenny Jackett believes Donohue has an ‘outside change’ of featuring at Plymouth on Saturday.

The Blues boss said: ‘There was a lot of blood and he had to come off at half-time.

‘He certainly won’t make tonight and there is an outside chance he’ll play Saturday.

‘It's not too bad, though, it’s a contact injury so as soon as that cut heels and the swelling goes down then he will be fine.

‘I would except in another few days he’ll be fine.’

Pompey expected news on Jack Whatmough’s knee injury this morning after he limped off in the first half against Donny.