Pompey will have Tom Naylor available for tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at QPR.

That’s despite the midfielder collecting his 10th booking of the campaign against Doncaster on Saturday.

Tom Naylor. Picture: Joe Pepler

Naylor picked up his caution in the 87th minute of the Blues’ 1-1 draw for a foul on Tommy Rowe.

The former Burton man will be forced to serve a two-match suspension because his 10th yellow card in League One came before the 37-match cut-off point.

However, that stands for league games only – and does not include the Cup.

At the start of the season, a change of rules by the FA means cautions are now competition specific.

Therefore Naylor is able to feature at Loftus Road.

The ex-Derby player’s ban starts when Kenny Jackett’s side travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Should Pompey defeat QPR, they’ll host Watford in the fifth round of the FA Cup in front of the BT Sport cameras on Friday, February 15.

Providing Naylor didn’t get sent off against the Hoops, he would be allowed to face the Hornets.

He is yet to pick up a booking in the Cup this season and two cautions warrants a one-game ban.

Naylor would then serve his second suspended game against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, February 19,

If the Blues crash out against Rangers, though, Naylor will miss the trip to Southend on Saturday, February 16.

Pompey are missing Ronan Curtis for the tie against Steve McClaren’s side.

The Republic of Ireland international picked up his second Cup booking in the 1-1 draw against the Hoops at Fratton Park and has to sit out the replay.