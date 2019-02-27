Have your say

Tributes are being paid to Pompey midfielder Bobby Doyle, who has died at the age of 65.

Doyle will be remembered a part of the Blues squad who delivered the Division Three championship in 1983.



Bobby Campbell made Doyle a key figure in his title-winning side, playing a total of 44 of the 46 league games that memorable season.

That contributed to a total of 188 appearances in royal blue, delivering 18 goals.

Doyle arrived at Fratton Park in December 1980 after Frank Burrows paid Blackpool £75,000 for his services.

He joined a side who were looking to make an impact in the third tier after gaining promotion the previous campaign.

Doyle made 25 appearances in that first season, bagging four goals, as Pompey finished sixth before a mid-table finish ensued the next term.

By that stage, the Scot had been moved centrally from a wide position and established his penalty expertise.

Doyle went on to form a partnership with the exciting Neil Webb as he anchored midfield with Campbell’s side winning the third division in record-breaking fashion.

The former Barnsley man spent two further seasons with Pompey under Campbell and Alan Ball, as his team missed out on promotion to the top flight on goal difference in 1985.

Alan Knight was one of Doyle’s team-mates through his time at the club and spoke of a fine passer of the ball who had a significant impact on his own career.

Knight said: ‘I always remember Bobby bringing me back down to earth when I was selected for England under-21s.

‘My head was in the clouds but Bobby and Mick Tait soon ensured I didn’t get too carried away. He had a word and grounded me

‘Bobby was a senior pro in that side which won the title and he was someone I always respected.

‘He was an elegant and graceful passer of the ball who could spray it and mix that with the physical side of the game.

‘It’s so sad to hear this news and my thoughts are with his family.’