Portsmouth must feel like they’ve won FA Cup… Norwich fans gracious in defeat… This side has huge character

There’s been some strong opinions circulating on Twitter from the Norwich and Pompey ends in the wake of Saturday’s FA Cup clash, Here’s a selection of those views.

Fair play to Portsmouth. They stuck in there and their fans must feel like they've won the FA Cup again. But to be honest, Lowe aside, if that is the best side in League One then they are going to make the most of Kenny Jackett and his recruitment abilities in the summer.

@MichaeljBailey



#ncfc done on a counter. #pfc react like they've won the World Cup. Including in the press box

@paddyjdavitt



About 2,500 #Pompey fans travelled to Norwich today, fantastic support from them. Don't think I've seen a club bring so many across and make that much noise. Best of luck for the rest of your season and safe travels home!

@purancfc



Bizarre activity on the twitter timeline after the #ncfc v #pompey game. The Norwich fans have been admirable and gracious in defeat whilst their local journalists have been bitter and condescending

@davecronen



#Norwich fans good as gold after the #Pompey defeat, but what is wrong with their media/journos. Not seen a saltier group in a long time.

@keithingtonwadd



Really weird all this aggro between #ncfc and #pfc fans (and stranger comments from our journalists). Pompey were good value for their win and deserve to enjoy it. There were obvious reasons why we didn’t win and why we don’t need to be bothered - what’s the issue?

@hools_gold



Well done #Pompey To go to Carrow Road against a team top of the Championship & play the way they did was superb. Caused many jumpy moments for the Norwich team/fans going forward & were resolute defensively and as a unit. Really proud of the blues tonight, what a win!

@DanShawPFC



Well done to #POMPEY good luck in the next round and hope you go up, class fanbase #NCFC

@Norwich_central



Brilliant from Pompey to ko Championship high flyers Norwich at Carrow Road. Team has huge character.

@IanDarke



Terrific to hear @mrandrewmoon absolutely dominating Match of the Day, and - quite honestly - showing up some who were officially working for MOTD #pompey

@kristemple




