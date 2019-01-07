Portsmouth new boy confident he can fire in Championship 

Have your say

Andy Cannon believes he is ready for the Championship.

The midfielder completed his move to Fratton Park from Rochdale for a fee of around £150,000 last week.

Cannon penned a two-and-a-half year contract, with the Blues holding the option of an additional 12 months.

Kenny Jackett holds Cannon in high regard, signing him with the potential to feature in the second tier in the future.

On current form, the League One table-toppers will be playing in the division above next season.

And having spent most of his career in the third tier, Cannon is confident he’ll be able to make the grade in the Championship.

He said: ‘It’s obviously a great position for me. You want to play as high as you can and prove yourself.

‘This club deserves to be in the Championship.

‘And I’d like to think that I can play in the Championship.

‘You want to come up against the best, so I want to get up there and then prove myself.

‘I’ve played against Tottenham in the FA Cup and teams like that.

‘You see how good the players are and how good the quality is.

‘You want to match that all of the time and show how good you are as a player and as a team.’

Pompey currently sit five points clear at the summit of League One.

Cannon leaves a Rochdale side that are 18th in the table and just three points above the relegation zone.

He finds himself in a contrasting situation at the Blues than he was at Spotland.

The Dale academy graduate is relishing the opportunity to help Pompey return to the second tier following a seven-year hiatus.

‘It’s completely different isn’t it,’ added Cannon.

‘You go into every game giving 100 per cent.

‘But when you’re pushing for the League One title and to get promoted, it’s a bit different to when you’re going into a game to make sure you win a game fighting to stay up.

‘You can tell around the place that there is a buzz and there are high spirits. Let’s hope that it keeps going like this.

‘I’ve came in and the lads have all been fantastic with me.

‘All the staff have well have been welcoming me as well, so I’m really happy.’