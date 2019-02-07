Have your say

Pompey new-boy Lloyd Isgrove might have to wait for his Blues debut.

The winger, who joined on loan from Barnsley in the final week of the January transfer window, is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Plymouth.

Isgrove Lloyd Pictuure: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

The 26-year-old has swelling on his knee after taking part in Pompey training this week.

Manager Kenny Jackett believes the Southampton Academy graduate is likely to miss the game at Home Park.

Isgrove made only six appearance for Barnsley in all competitions this season before his loan move.

However, the Blues boss expects both Dion Donohue (cut shin) and Bryn Morris to be available.

Donohue missed the midweek FA Cup game at QPR because of the injury he picked up in Saturday’s draw against Doncaster Rovers.

Morris came on as a second-half sub against the R’s as the Blues attempted to reintroduce him to the first-team fold after he got injured against Luton last month.

Jackett confirmed: ‘'Donohue and Morris, I'd expect to be fit – they’ll both have fitness tests on Friday morning.

'The only other one that’s likely to miss out is Lloyd Isgrove, who has some swelling on the knee, which come up in training.

'Whether he'll be fit or not, I don’t know.’