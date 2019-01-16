Portsmouth new boy: I can fill void left by Thompson’s Millwall return

Bryn Morris is convinced he can fill Pompey’s Ben Thompson-sized midfield chasm.

Gareth Evans trialled alongside Tom Naylor in an unfamiliar holding role during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Blackpool.

New recruit Bryn Morris believes he can thrive in a holding-midfield role. Picture: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

Having replaced the recalled Thompson, the switch was not a successful one.

However, new recruit Morris believes it’s a position in which he can prove effective for the promotion-chasing Blues.

The 22-year-old said: ‘I’m quite versatile and can play as a four, breaking up the play.

‘Although I do see myself as a box-to-box midfielder, trying to do a bit of everything.

‘I think the gaffer sees me as a holding midfielder predominantly. He also mentioned if we play with two more advanced then I would be in those.

‘I played a deep role at Shrewsbury, but also played a number 10 just off the striker. That was not so much last season, but the season before.

‘Last year at Shrewsbury I was played as a number four, basically sat in front of the defence.

‘As a number four you are disciplined, protecting the back four, screening and then, when on the ball, creating the angles to start off the play again, switching it, breaking the lines.

‘I consider myself to have a really good range of passing, that’s probably my biggest strength.

‘Whatever position the gaffer plays me, I am ready and will give my all. I want to keep this club moving in the right direction.’