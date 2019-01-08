Portsmouth not the only club to seek permanent deal for Millwall midfielder

Millwall boss Neil Harris has revealed Pompey are not the only admirers of Ben Thompson as he insisted: the midfielder’s not for sale.

The 23-year-old returned to the Lions yesterday after a successful loan spell at Fratton Park.

Ben Thompson

Thompson made 27 appearances, scoring three goals, during his brief spell on the south coast and quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett admitted he’d made numerous attempts to sign the life-long Millwall supporter on a permanent deal – only to be rebuffed.

And while the Blues remain hopeful of a possible Thompson return on loan – something that Harris won’t rule out – it appears his form at PO4 has attracted a lot of attention from elsewhere.

Speaking to Londonnewsonline.co.uk, Lions boss Harris said: ‘It is not just Portsmouth – a lot of clubs have asked for Ben.

‘Of course they have, because he has had a great loan period and played fantastically well for us in League One.

‘He also stepped up to the Championship with us and played some important games for us there as well.

‘Ben is going to be a top Millwall player and a future captain of the club.

‘He is certainly not for sale at the moment. Ben is fully aware what my thoughts are about the coming weeks.

‘We are back in training today. I spoke to him on Sunday and he is very excited.

‘I’ve been clear all the loan lads are coming back to us.

‘That doesn’t mean they are going to be with us in three weeks time when the window shuts – it doesn’t mean they are going to be with us in 24 hours time.

‘It doesn’t mean they aren’t going to go back out – it doesn’t mean that at all.’