Portsmouth poised for seven-year crowd high when Sunderland visit

Have your say

Fratton Park is poised for its biggest attendance in seven years.

Saturday sees Sunderland visit the south coast in a League One encounter which pits leaders Pompey against their third-placed promotion rivals.

Fratton Park could attract a seven-year attendance high against Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

In terms of tickets sold, the attendance is pushing towards the 19,879 against Southampton in December 2011.

However, with Fratton Park’s capacity reduced in recent years, that figure from the 1-1 draw cannot be surpassed.

Still, the largest crowd since that Championship fixture was in April, with 19,210 present for the visit of Charlton, including 2,448 travelling fans.

Kenny Jackett’s side were undone by Nicky Ajose’s first-half goal, earning the Addicks a 1-0 victory.

Pompey’s current capacity is 19,669, with all home sections for the Sunderland clash declared sold out more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats have been allocated the entire Milton end, which officially seats 2,800.

Although the necessity for segregation reduces the away end's capacity, with Plymouth bringing a high of 2,644 in April 2017.

Sunderland are similarly expected to bring large numbers for Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated clash.

The biggest Fratton Park crowd so far this season occurred on the opening day against Luton, with 19,018 present, consisting of 2,392 in the Milton end.

The Blues managed to grind out a 1-0 win courtesy of Jamal Lowe in a match they were fortunate to escape without defeat.

That also represents only the second time since the Southampton draw that Pompey have broken the 19,000 barrier on home soil.

The 2016-17 League Two title-winning season saw a best of 18,625 against Plymouth for a 1-1 draw in April 2017.

The final match of the campaign against Cheltenham, which so memorably saw Paul Cook's men crowned champions following a 6-1 romp, was watched by 17,956.

It was a attendance impacted by the visitors bringing just 545 fans for what turned out to be a dramatic finale.

In the opening game of the 2013-14 season against Oxford United for the ‘Ours’ game, 18,181 were in attendance.

While the January 2017 FA Cup clash with Premier League Bournemouth attracted 18,901.