Pompey promotion rivals Barnsley have suffered a huge injury blow after top-scorer Kieffer Moore was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The front man, who has netted 18 times for the Tykes this season, will be forced to miss the remainder of the campaign on medical advice.

Moore suffered concussion in Barnsley’s 4-1 win over Gillingham on February 9 and was not in Daniel Stendel’s match-day squad for last Saturday’s goalless draw against Pompey at Fratton Park.

That draw ensured the Oakwell outfit, who sit second in the League One table, remain five points clear of fourth-placed Pompey.

However, Sunderland, who are currently third, closed the gap to two points following their win at Bristol Rovers.

Tykes assistant manager, Dale Tonge, said Moore’s leadership would still be felt in the Barnsley changing room.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: ‘We're following medical advice from the top professionals that we've used, and we've been given the advice that Kieffer should be out for the rest of the season.

‘He's massively disappointed but he's been in and around the dressing room with the boys, giving support where needed.

‘He's a leader within the group and still having him around has given the boys a bit of a lift and will help with the togetherness.’